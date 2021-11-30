Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CFO Sells 2,589 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,889. The company has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.06 and its 200 day moving average is $294.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

