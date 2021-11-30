Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells 29,611 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $205,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 87,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,483. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 184.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 75.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

