Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

