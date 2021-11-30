Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.03.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Intel has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

