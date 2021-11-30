Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $156,413.16 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $156,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philippe Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 53.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

