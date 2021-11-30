Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Sells C$265,510.80 in Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at C$361,547.34.

IFP stock traded down C$0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.01. The company had a trading volume of 217,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Interfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$19.05 and a 1 year high of C$38.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IFP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

