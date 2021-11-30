Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $343.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.14 and a 1 year high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

