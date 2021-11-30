Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $238.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.96 and its 200 day moving average is $228.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

