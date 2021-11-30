Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $206.00 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.75 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

