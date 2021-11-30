Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

