Intersect Capital LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kroger by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Kroger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

