Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Position Lifted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,984 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 454,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 106,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000.

BSCN opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.