Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,974 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 316,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 88,366 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period.

BSCT stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

