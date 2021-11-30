Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 190.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

