Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 531.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 181,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PEZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.90. 10,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,313. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $103.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.