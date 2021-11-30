Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Holdings Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 7.2% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $87,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,366,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $128.33 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.07.

