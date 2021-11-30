Invesco Ltd. Acquires 42,076 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,431 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.37% of Washington Federal worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,474.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,974,000 after buying an additional 765,399 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after purchasing an additional 302,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,392 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 115.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 419,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Washington Federal by 22.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 218,481 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 38.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.