Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 150.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 111,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

EDD opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $6.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

