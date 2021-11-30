Invesco Ltd. Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Allakos worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allakos by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

Allakos Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.