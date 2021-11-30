Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,752 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

NYSE BXS opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.