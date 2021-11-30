Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,076 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

