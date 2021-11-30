Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,214,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $399.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $294.78 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

