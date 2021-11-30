Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $399.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $294.78 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

