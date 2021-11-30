Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.57

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 23270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVQ.U. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Invesque alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.