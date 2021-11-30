Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Boyd Group Services (BYD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE: BYD) recently:

11/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$255.00 to C$240.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$284.00 to C$272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$236.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$280.00 to C$244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$280.00 to C$255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$250.00 to C$280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$235.00 to C$265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$274.00 to C$264.00.

11/12/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$250.00 to C$236.00.

11/9/2021 – Boyd Group Services was given a new C$262.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$275.00 to C$280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$260.00 to C$284.00.

10/19/2021 – Boyd Group Services was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$281.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$262.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BYD traded down C$6.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$206.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,830. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$235.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$232.05. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$201.92 and a twelve month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The company had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

