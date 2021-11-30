Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intertape Polymer Group (ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE: ITP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$40.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$42.00 to C$39.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

11/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

Shares of TSE:ITP traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 136,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,721. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$22.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44.

Get Intertape Polymer Group Inc alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.