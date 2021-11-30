Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intertape Polymer Group (ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE: ITP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/16/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$40.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$42.00 to C$39.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00.
- 11/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00.
Shares of TSE:ITP traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 136,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,721. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$22.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44.
Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.
