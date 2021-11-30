IQE’s (IQEPF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQEPF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of IQE in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.60 on Monday. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

