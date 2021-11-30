IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins Sells 12,176 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 12,176 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $561,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 119,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.39 million, a P/E ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $47.98.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IRadimed in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

