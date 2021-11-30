IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IRNT opened at $8.54 on Monday. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41.

In other IronNet news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $102,334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $17,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

