IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. IronNet traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 5799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

IRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41.

About IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

