iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

