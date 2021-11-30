iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $54.48.

