iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

