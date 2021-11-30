iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.