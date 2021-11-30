iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 546,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 488,716 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.30.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.