iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,014 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $38,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 164,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 43,976 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $410,000.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. 3,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

