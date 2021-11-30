iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 60.5% in November

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

