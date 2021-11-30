iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.