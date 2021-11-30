iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEMA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000.

EEMA stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

