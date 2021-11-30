iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Boosted by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. 12,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,283. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

