iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.