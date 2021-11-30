iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.71. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.44 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

