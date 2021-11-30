iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343,353 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.14% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 782,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

