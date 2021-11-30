iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 102,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,561 shares.The stock last traded at $273.99 and had previously closed at $277.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

