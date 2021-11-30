iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.18 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

