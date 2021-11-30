iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $466.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

