iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

IJS opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.44 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

