iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $92,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

