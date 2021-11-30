iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

