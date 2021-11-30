iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,561,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,343,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000.

ITB opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

